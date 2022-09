Pakistani boat with 40kg drugs caught off Gujarat coast

A huge consignment of drugs has been caught off Gujarat waters. A Pakistani boat has been caught with 40 kg of drugs. Taking a big action, Coast Guard and ATS of Gujarat have caught 6 people along with the boat.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

