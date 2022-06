Pakistani terrorist killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

In a latest news from Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, a Pakistani terrorist was killed by the Indian Army. He was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

