Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers today

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents during his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 programme. The third edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students will take place in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.