Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee arrested in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, were produced in Kolkata's City Sessions Court. The court has sent both of them to judicial custody till August 18.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:52 PM IST


