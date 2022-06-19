NewsVideos

Patna-Delhi SpiceJet Flight catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing

A case of emergency landing of SpiceJet aircraft has come to light from Bihar's capital Patna. SpiceJet's aircraft number 723 was landed safely. The flight took off from Patna to Delhi. As soon as the plane took off, there was a technical fault in the engine of the aircraft. After this the plane's wing caught fire. All 185 flyers are reportedly safe.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
A case of emergency landing of SpiceJet aircraft has come to light from Bihar's capital Patna. SpiceJet's aircraft number 723 was landed safely. The flight took off from Patna to Delhi. As soon as the plane took off, there was a technical fault in the engine of the aircraft. After this the plane's wing caught fire. All 185 flyers are reportedly safe.

All Videos

PM Modi: Completing Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in a short span wasn't easy
15:31
PM Modi: Completing Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in a short span wasn't easy
Tejashwi Yadav questions 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme
11:15
Tejashwi Yadav questions 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
4:28
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 920-crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor
1:59
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 920-crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor
International Yoga Day 2022: Biggest preparation for International Yoga Day
1H15:26
 International Yoga Day 2022: Biggest preparation for International Yoga Day

Trending Videos

15:31
PM Modi: Completing Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in a short span wasn't easy
11:15
Tejashwi Yadav questions 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme
4:28
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
1:59
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 920-crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor
1H15:26
International Yoga Day 2022: Biggest preparation for International Yoga Day
Spicejet flight,fire on patna-delhi spicejet flight,patna spicejet flight,patna delhi spicejet flight,SpiceJet,spicejet flight fire,fire on spicejet patna-delhi flight,delhi to patna flight,spicejet flight catches fire,spicejet flight review,Flight,patna-delhi spicejet flight,patna flight,flight patna,patna-delhi spicejet flight make,delhi-bound spicejet flight engine catches fire,patna-delhi spicejet flight make emergency,Patna,Breaking News,