Patna-Delhi SpiceJet Flight catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing

A case of emergency landing of SpiceJet aircraft has come to light from Bihar's capital Patna. SpiceJet's aircraft number 723 was landed safely. The flight took off from Patna to Delhi. As soon as the plane took off, there was a technical fault in the engine of the aircraft. After this the plane's wing caught fire. All 185 flyers are reportedly safe.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

