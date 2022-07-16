Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023

After the arrest of suspects associated with the anti-national PFI in Phulwarisharif, Bihar's capital Patna, the scope of investigation is now increasing. Its wire is now getting connected with other countries including Pakistan. People from the country and abroad were also being linked to do anti-India work.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

