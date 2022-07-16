NewsVideos

Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023

After the arrest of suspects associated with the anti-national PFI in Phulwarisharif, Bihar's capital Patna, the scope of investigation is now increasing. Its wire is now getting connected with other countries including Pakistan. People from the country and abroad were also being linked to do anti-India work.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
After the arrest of suspects associated with the anti-national PFI in Phulwarisharif, Bihar's capital Patna, the scope of investigation is now increasing. Its wire is now getting connected with other countries including Pakistan. People from the country and abroad were also being linked to do anti-India work.

All Videos

Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT
4:7
Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
4:12
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
2:7
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli
1:51
Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees
1:36
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees

Trending Videos

4:7
Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT
4:12
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
2:7
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
1:51
Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli
1:36
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees
terror module,bihar terror module,patna terror module,Patna,Patna News,patna terror module case,terror module in patna,terror module in phulwari sharif,Patna SSP,patna latest news,terrorist module busted in patna,patna terror,pfi terror module,terror plot in patna,adg on patna ssp,terror module planning bihar,phulwari sharif terror module,Patna police,patna pfi,terrorist in patna,patna terrorist news,pfi terror,patna pfi case,Pakistan,Hindi News,