Patra Chawl Case: Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence to ED's action on Sanjay Raut

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has broken the silence on the ongoing action by the ED on Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl scam case. They have said that Sanjay Raut can be arrested. Uddhav has made a big allegation on the BJP and said that there is a conspiracy to eliminate Shiv Sena from Maharashtra.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
