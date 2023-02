videoDetails

PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has given a big statement on Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti said, 'There is Goondaraj in Jammu and Kashmir. Its situation is like that of Afghanistan.'