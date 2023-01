videoDetails

Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham got support of 'Devkinandan Thakur'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is continuously getting the support of the people. Now the name of narrator Devkinandan Thakur has also been added to this list. He said that why don't other people raise questions on any 'pastor, cleric'