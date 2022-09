People consider Yakub Memon a hero - Mustafa Kamal

Mustafa Kamal has given a controversial statement amid the controversy over the conversion of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave into a tomb. NC leader Mustafa Kamal has said that people consider Yakub as their hero.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Mustafa Kamal has given a controversial statement amid the controversy over the conversion of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave into a tomb. NC leader Mustafa Kamal has said that people consider Yakub as their hero.