People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer

There was news that Shrikant Tyagi wants to surrender and he has filed a surrender application in Surajpur CJM Court. But now he has got a setback from the court. He will not be able to surrender before August 10.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
