videoDetails

Performing well in IPL is not enough to play in Team India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

In the BCCI meeting, important decisions have been taken to play in Team India. Now to play in the Indian national cricket team, it is not enough to do well in IPL only. It will be mandatory for the players to play domestic cricket as well.