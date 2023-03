videoDetails

Petition of Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen to be heard today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Hearing will be held today on the petition of Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq's wife had alleged that their sons were kept in illegal custody by the police as their information was not received from the juvenile home.