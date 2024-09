videoDetails

Rajneeti: Rahul Gandhi bats for J&K statehood

Sonam | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Kashmir Rally Update: Rahul Gandhi Kashmir Rally Update: After 10 years, votes will be cast to elect a new government in Jammu and Kashmir...but 14 days before that, Rahul Gandhi has set the election agenda...In his very first rally in Ramban, Rahul Gandhi made it clear...which slogans, promises and claims will reverberate in the air of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 14 days.