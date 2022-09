The investigative agencies found the magazine during the raid on PFI | Watch

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

During the raid on PFI, the investigating agencies have got important evidence. IED making material has also been found in the raid. The central government has banned it in India for 5 years. Apart from PFI, 8 organizations related to it have also been banned. PFI is accused of being involved in anti-national activities.