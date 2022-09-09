Pitbull dog attacked a child in Ghaziabad, child gets 200 stitches on face

A child has been attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghaziabad. After this incident in Sanjay Nagar Park, the child has got more than 150 stitches on his face. The Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5000 in this regard.

