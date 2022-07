PM Kishida said that Abe's condition is very critical

.Addressing the country after the deadly attack on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese PM Kishida said that his condition is very critical. Kishida said, 'The barbaric attack on Abe will not be tolerated'.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

