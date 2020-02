PM Modi addresses rally in Assam's Kokrajhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday to participate in the celebrations to mark the signing of the agreement. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the Assam government and Assam student body. PM Modi said, "Sometimes people talk about beating me with sticks, with the love and support of mothers such as yourself no matter how many times I am beaten nothing will happen. Today I have come to embrace you from the bottom of my heart."