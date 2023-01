videoDetails

PM Modi Addresses Water Vision 2047 programme in Bhopal, says, 'Public participation is necessary for any success'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Water Vision 2047 Program has been organized for two days in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended this programme through video conferencing and said, 'Public participation is necessary for any success'. Know what PM Modi said during his address in Bhopal.