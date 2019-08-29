PM Modi arrives at the IGI Stadium to launch 'Fit India Campaign'

PM Modi arrives at the IGI Stadium to launch the 'Fit India Campaign.' Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and some other ministers were there to welcome PM Modi. Today the 'Fit India Campaign' is going to launch across the country. PM Modi himself will start it at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The people of the country will be administered the oath of staying fit. It will be broadcasted live in all schools and colleges across the country. Watch this video to know more. #FitIndiaSuperhitIndia #FitIndiaCampaign #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia