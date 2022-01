PM Modi at Kali Paltan Temple

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University to be built at a cost of Rs 700 crore in Meerut, UP today. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at 1 pm. This university will be built in Salwa and Kali village of Sardhana town of Meerut. PM Modi visited Kali Paltan temple.