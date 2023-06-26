NewsVideos
PM Modi awarded 'Order of the Nile' in Egypt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
India is a democracy and as President Biden has said, democracy is in the DNA of both India and America, Prime Minister Modi said in response to a question at the joint press briefing after meeting with US President Joe Biden. Awarded the highest state honor 'Order of the Nile' award.

