videoDetails

PM Modi comments on Australina Prime Minister Anthony Albanese' India Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese is on a four-day visit to India. During this, on Thursday, he watched the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Along with this, today he went to Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which he also reached Rajghat to pay obeisance to Bapu. After this, PM Modi thanked him during the address and spoke big about the agreement between India and Australia.