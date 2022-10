PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kargil on Monday. Here PM Modi said, it is my good fortune, for years I am getting a chance to celebrate Diwali by coming between you at the border. During this, PM Modi in his address has tried to give a message to the neighboring countries as well.