PM Modi Dubai Visit: Why Pakistan ignored in COP28?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Leaders of 160 countries reached the Climate Summit in Dubai. Here, PM Modi was in the first row of world leaders and Pakistan's Wazir-e-Azam was seen in a corner of the last row. Pakistan's acting Prime Minister Anwarul Haq was sidelined from a world-level conference being held in a Muslim country. Due to this he is being insulted a lot in Pakistan.
