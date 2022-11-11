हिन्दी
PM Modi flags off South India's first Vande Bharat train
Updated:
Nov 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
South India has got its first Vande Bharat Express train today. PM Modi has flagged off this train from KSR railway station in Bengaluru on Friday.
