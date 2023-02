videoDetails

PM Modi gives befitting reply to opposition, expresses sympathy with Kharge

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering in Belagavi in Kharge's home state Karnataka on Monday. During this, he replied to the opposition regarding his continuous insults. He also showed sympathy for Mallikarjun Kharge. Watch this special report