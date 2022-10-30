हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
PM Modi Has Made A Big Statement On Youth During Jammu-Kashmir's Rozgar Mela
|
Updated:
Oct 30, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
PM Modi made a big statement on youth during Jammu-Kashmir's Rozgar Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Youth will write a new story in Jammu and Kashmir".
×
All Videos
4:19
BJP Counter Attacks on Aam Aadmi Party's Model For Upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022
4:54
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Makes a Big Remark On Hindutva Issue
Chhath Puja: All you need to know about the festival - History, significance, rituals
15:20
Fans hoping high from Virat Kohli in today's India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match
17:14
Seoul Halloween Stampede Raises Questions On Administration's Management For South Korea Halloween Party
Trending Videos
4:19
BJP Counter Attacks on Aam Aadmi Party's Model For Upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022
4:54
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Makes a Big Remark On Hindutva Issue
Chhath Puja: All you need to know about the festival - History, significance, rituals
15:20
Fans hoping high from Virat Kohli in today's India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match
17:14
Seoul Halloween Stampede Raises Questions On Administration's Management For South Korea Halloween Party
PM Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi jammu kashmir speech,pm modi rozgar mela speech,pm in rozgar mela,pm in jammu kashmir,jammu kashmir rozgar mela,pm modi latest speech,Rozgar Mela,Modi speech,modi speech today,narendra modi latest speech 2022,Narendra Modi,pm modi rojgar mela,Modi,pm modi latest news,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,modi live news,pm modi rojgar yojana 2022,narendra modi youtube,Modi live,pm to launch rozgar mela,pm modi rojgar yojana,