PM Modi In Ahmedabad: What did people of Gujarat say on PM Modi's roadshow?

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow has started. PM Modi's convoy will pass through 13 assemblies. This road of PM will be 54 kilometers long. Voting for the first phase is going on in Gujarat today. So the same PM Modi is campaigning for the second phase.