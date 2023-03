videoDetails

PM Modi Inaugurates One World TB Summit,' India will win, TB will lose'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi. During this, he gifted schemes worth crores and also laid the foundation stone of the ropeway project. After this he inaugurated the 'One World TB Summit' and said, 'TB will lose, India will win'. Watch full speech of Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi.