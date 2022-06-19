PM Modi inaugurates Rs 920-crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi. The project, built at a cost of over Rs 920 crore, aims to make the exhibition and convention center being developed at Pragati Maidan free from traffic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi. The project, built at a cost of over Rs 920 crore, aims to make the exhibition and convention center being developed at Pragati Maidan free from traffic.