PM Modi inaugurates Rs 920-crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi. The project, built at a cost of over Rs 920 crore, aims to make the exhibition and convention center being developed at Pragati Maidan free from traffic.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

