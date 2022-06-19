NewsVideos

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 920-crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi. The project, built at a cost of over Rs 920 crore, aims to make the exhibition and convention center being developed at Pragati Maidan free from traffic.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi. The project, built at a cost of over Rs 920 crore, aims to make the exhibition and convention center being developed at Pragati Maidan free from traffic.

All Videos

Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
4:28
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
International Yoga Day 2022: Biggest preparation for International Yoga Day
1H15:26
 International Yoga Day 2022: Biggest preparation for International Yoga Day
Namaste India: PM Modi expresses concern after talking to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
2:51
Namaste India: PM Modi expresses concern after talking to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Namaste India: 'Ganga Maiya gave solution when the internet is down'
2:34
Namaste India: 'Ganga Maiya gave solution when the internet is down'
Namaste India: US President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while cycling
1:35
Namaste India: US President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while cycling

Trending Videos

4:28
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
1H15:26
International Yoga Day 2022: Biggest preparation for International Yoga Day
2:51
Namaste India: PM Modi expresses concern after talking to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
2:34
Namaste India: 'Ganga Maiya gave solution when the internet is down'
1:35
Namaste India: US President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while cycling
Pragati Maidan tunnel,Pragati Maidan,pm narendra modi inaugurates atal tunnel,pm modi inaugurate pragati maidan tunnel,pragati maidan tunnel inaugurate,pragati maidan tunnel inaugurated,pragati maidan india,pragati maidan redevelopment,pragati maidan tunnel update,pm modi inaugurates,pragati maidan tunnel map,pm narendra modi inaugurates,pragati maidan tunnel news,pragati maidan tunnel road,pragati maidan redevelopment update,delhi pragati maidan tunnel,PM Modi,