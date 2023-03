videoDetails

PM Modi is On Varanasi Visit today, Know full detail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Varanasi visit today. During this, he will gift schemes worth about 1784 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the rope-way project. PM Modi is going to reach Varanasi shortly and grand preparations have been made to welcome him.