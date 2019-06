PM Modi is the first world leader to visited Sri Lanka after Easter bombings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday met his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena as he was in the country for a short 3-hour visit while returning from Maldives. Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe received PM Modi at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Watch this video to know more.