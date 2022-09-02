NewsVideos

PM Modi Kerala Visit: PM Modi targets opposition parties over corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in South India today. From where he will give two gifts of development to the country today. Yesterday, while talking about development in Kochi, PM Modi targeted his political opponents.

Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
