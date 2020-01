PM Modi, President Kovind and ministers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary

The nation on January 30 every year remembers Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary his 72nd death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of Nation. Kovind, Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tributes at Gandhi's memorial Rajghat where an interfaith prayer was held.