PM Modi reaches Gujarat on 3-day visit before elections

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from today. The Prime Minister will start his tour from Modhera in Mehsana today. Here he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects. In fact, before the elections will be held in Gujarat at the end of this year, the visits of BJP big leaders including PM Modi have started here.