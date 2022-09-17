PM Modi released 8 cheetahs at Kuno National Park in MP on his 72nd birthday
Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, PM Modi released 3 out of 8 cheetahs from Namibia in the quarantine enclosures built in the Kuno-Palpur Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. These cheetahs were brought to Gwalior airport by special aircraft. From here he was taken to Coono National Park by Chinook helicopter.
Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, PM Modi released 3 out of 8 cheetahs from Namibia in the quarantine enclosures built in the Kuno-Palpur Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. These cheetahs were brought to Gwalior airport by special aircraft. From here he was taken to Coono National Park by Chinook helicopter.