PM Modi Road Show: 'People of Gujarat are with Modi ji and BJP' - Ravi Shankar Prasad

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

PM Modi's longest roadshow is happening in Ahmedabad today. On PM Modi's mega show, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the people of Gujarat are with Modi ji and BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy will pass through 13 Vidhan Sabhas.