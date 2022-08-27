PM Modi said big thing in 'Khadi Utsav' program

After inaugurating the foot over bridge 'Atal Pul' on the Sabarmati river, the Prime Minister addressed the 'Khadi Utsav' program. During this, PM Modi said that this bank of Sabarmati has become blessed today. To commemorate 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters have created a new history by spinning yarn on a spinning wheel together.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

