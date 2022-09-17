PM Modi seen as brand ambassador of Swadeshi at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whether in India or outside India, he is always seen as the brand ambassador of Swadeshi. Even in Samarkand, where the rest of the leaders were in suits, PM Modi arrived in the traditional costume of India.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:22 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whether in India or outside India, he is always seen as the brand ambassador of Swadeshi. Even in Samarkand, where the rest of the leaders were in suits, PM Modi arrived in the traditional costume of India.