PM Modi slams opposition at election rally in Kannauj, UP

PM Modi address the election rally in Kannauj. After that he will address rallies at Hardoi and Sitapur in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath at Kannauj, State President of BJP Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey at Hardoi and Deputy Chief Minister of Sitapur Keshav Prasad Maurya will be with him. PM Modi will hold an election rally in Hoshiaragarh under the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat on May 1 in Gosaiganj and Barabanki seat. His meeting will be held on April 30 in Bahraich.