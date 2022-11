PM Modi Speech: A pleasant experience to visit Mangarh Dham - PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Rajasthan. During this, he participated in the Gaurav Gatha program of Mangarh. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the massacre that took place in Mangarh was the culmination of the brutality of the British rule. Mangarh Dham is a reflection of the tenacity, sacrifice, penance and patriotism of the tribal heroes and heroes. watch this speech