PM Modi takes a jibe at the opposition, says, "the mafia-rulers in UP are now behind bars"

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in the state and at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under whose leadership UP is benefiting from a "double engine government". He also pointed to the "chaos" that prevailed when the SP was in power.