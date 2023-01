videoDetails

PM Modi to conduct Pariksha Par Charcha Programme Today

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct Pariksha Par Charcha Programme today. In this program, PM Modi will interact with students ahead of upcoming examinations. About 38 lakh students have registered for this programme. Pariksha Par Charcha will take place at 11 am in the morning.