PM Modi to inaugurate Mahakal Lok in Ujjain

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mahakal Lok of Ujjain this evening. The Mahakal complex is being built at a cost of Rs 856 crore. PM Modi tweeted that today Mahakal Lok will be dedicated to the public.