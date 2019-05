PM Modi to pay respect to Gandhi, Vajpayee ahead of swearing-in today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to take the oath of Office of Prime Minister today along with his Council of ministers is scheduled to visit ‘Sadaiv Atal’ and Rajghat, the resting place or ‘samadhis‘ of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahatma Gandhi. Watch this video to know more.