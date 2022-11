PM Modi Visits Somnath Temple: BJP's victory is certain in all surveys - PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

PM Modi addressed a rally in Veraval, Gujarat today. PM Modi said that this time break the record of voting. Every single vote is important in a democracy. Take the responsibility of winning the polling booth. Earlier, PM Modi reached Somnath temple where he offered prayers in the temple.