PM Modi's grand roadshow to be held in Delhi, will attend BJP's executive meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand road show is going to start in the national capital shortly from now. PM Modi is going to do a 1.5 kilometer long road show from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg police station on January 16.