PM Modi's road show in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi did a road show. People welcomed the PM. PM Modi fulfilled the promise made to the people.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi did a road show. People welcomed the PM. PM Modi fulfilled the promise made to the people.