PM Narendra Modi chairs review meeting on Ayodhya development plan with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

During the virtual meeting held to review the overall development of Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CM Yogi Adityanath that Ayodhya is a city that awakens the cultural consciousness of every Indian. It should reflect India's traditions and journey of development. Young generation must visit Ayodhya once. Watch this report to know more.